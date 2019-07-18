Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Decreased Hexcel (HXL) Holding By $549,516; Corecommodity Management Has Lowered By $784,852 Its Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Hexcel Corp (HXL) stake by 9.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 7,964 shares as Hexcel Corp (HXL)’s stock declined 1.72%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 72,070 shares with $4.98M value, down from 80,034 last quarter. Hexcel Corp now has $6.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.74% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 375,763 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 0.26% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase; 28/03/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $74 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q FFO 67c/Shr; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 08/05/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.96 TO $3.10; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Accrual Basis Capital Expenditures of $170 Million to $190 Million

Corecommodity Management Llc decreased Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) stake by 27.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc sold 20,654 shares as Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM)’s stock declined 15.26%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 55,449 shares with $2.13 million value, down from 76,103 last quarter. Sociedad Quimica Minera De C now has $7.85B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.82. About 576,141 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 38.84% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 17/05/2018 – Chile gov’t to respect FNE regulator ruling on Tianqi – minister; 18/05/2018 – TIANQI FINCO CO LTD – DEAL FOR US$4.07BLN; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 17/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM AGREES TO PURCHASE NUTRIEN’S SQM A SHARE INVESTMENT; 30/05/2018 – TIANQI LITHIUM SAYS SHARE TRADE TO HALT FROM MAY 31; 06/04/2018 – SQM sees lithium prices up 20 pct first half 2018, then falling; 02/04/2018 – SQM HOLDING COMPANIES CALL EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chile files complaint to block sale of SQM shares to Chinese companies; 17/05/2018 – Susan Taylor: Confirming #Reuters scoop: #Tianqi to buy stake in #SQM for $4.07 billion; 15/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 bln deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM

Analysts await Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. SQM’s profit will be $100.02 million for 19.62 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Tellurian Inc New stake by 75,651 shares to 99,588 valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) stake by 40,417 shares and now owns 183,082 shares. Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Sociedad Quimica y Minera (NYSE:SQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sociedad Quimica y Minera had 12 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 4 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, May 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, March 5. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Friday, March 1 to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.43, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold HXL shares while 107 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 72.54 million shares or 2.02% less from 74.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And stated it has 0.01% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al accumulated 27,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 50,130 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks reported 0.34% stake. Eagle Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.85% or 2.30M shares. 134,700 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,460 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). Boston holds 0% or 26,994 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.02% or 51,365 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 4.93% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) or 169,743 shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested in 0.03% or 51,881 shares. Opus Capital Grp Limited holds 17,304 shares. 5,302 are owned by Stephens Ar.

Among 5 analysts covering Hexcel (NYSE:HXL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Hexcel had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) rating on Tuesday, July 9. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $8600 target. UBS upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $7600 target in Thursday, May 23 report. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Friday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets maintained Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) rating on Friday, March 8. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $80 target.

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 17,386 shares to 48,773 valued at $9.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 7,499 shares and now owns 25,160 shares. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was raised too.