Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Decreased Cerner (CERN) Stake by $543,837 as Stock Rose; Litespeed Management Position in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) Cut by $2.66 Million as Share Value Declined

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 28.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 9,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 24,071 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 33,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $68.91. About 1.97 million shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees FY Rev $5.325B-$5.45B; 05/04/2018 – Kern Medical Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System and Population Health Platform; 17/05/2018 – Frank Konkel: #Breaking: @DeptVetAffairs Signs $10 Billion Health Records Contract With Cerner; 09/04/2018 – Rankin County Hospital District Launches Cerner Electronic Health Record; 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Net $160M; 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations

Litespeed Management Llc decreased its stake in Ew Scripps Co. (SSP) by 22.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc sold 126,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The hedge fund held 439,454 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.23M, down from 566,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Ew Scripps Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $12.36. About 395,512 shares traded or 0.71% up from the average. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES; 07/05/2018 – E.W. Scripps Revenue Rises Above Expectations, Losses Were Narrower Than Estimates — MarketWatch; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Scripps Health’s (CA) Aa3; Outlook Stable; 28/05/2018 – EW Scripps Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 30; 24/05/2018 – Scripps has renewed affiliation agreements for ABC, CBS stations in several markets; 04/04/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – COMPLETED REPRICING OF ITS $300 MLN TERM LOAN B MATURING IN 2024, REDUCING INTEREST RATE BY 0.25 PERCENT; 22/03/2018 – SSP CEO: INVESTOR HASN’T ARTICULATED COMPELLING STRATEGY; 23/04/2018 – SCRIPPS URGES HOLDER TO VOTE FOR SCRIPPS DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 30/04/2018 – E.W. Scripps: ISS Recommends Scripps Hldrs Vote Against GAMCO Nominees; 24/05/2018 – EW Scripps Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 0.06% stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Lc invested in 51,600 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag reported 71,010 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 5.52 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap reported 11,099 shares. Pdts Ptnrs Limited Co has 0.07% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Moreover, Comml Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0% or 72,961 shares. Gabelli And Advisers Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 88,141 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) for 144 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Metropolitan Life Ins Ny reported 0.02% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Natixis has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 18,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sandspring Resources Closes Private Placement – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Are Loving The E.W. Scripps Company’s (NASDAQ:SSP) 1.3% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The E.W. Scripps Company (SSP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 9, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scripps -8.8% as Q1 loss worse than expected – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Litespeed Management Llc, which manages about $2.36 billion and $98.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 5,800 shares to 195,000 shares, valued at $10.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 154.17% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by The E.W. Scripps Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -750.00% negative EPS growth.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $608,130 activity.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $186.71 million for 29.20 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,325 shares to 10,075 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG) by 7,854 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX).