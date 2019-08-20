Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Decreased Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $3.80 Million; Share Value Rose; As Biogen (BIIB) Market Valuation Rose, Hbk Sorce Advisory Lowered by $358,720 Its Position

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 14,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 17,291 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, down from 31,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $139.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $287.81. About 661,484 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Achieves Record Revenue; 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $2.15B, EST. $2.14B; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension

Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 54.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc sold 1,520 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 1,244 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294,000, down from 2,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $231.54. About 357,287 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – New SPINRAZA® (nusinersen) Data Unveiled at AAN Annual Meeting Show Continued Improvement in Motor Function for Broad Age Rang; 14/03/2018 – Rydex Biotechnology Cuts Biogen; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BIOGEN IDEC, INSYS THERAPEUTICS, LUNDBECK LLC, HYPERION THERAPEUTICS, VIVUS INC; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN & SAMSUNG BIOEPIS AGREE TO SETTLEMENT WITH ABBVIE; 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Adj EPS $6.05; 01/05/2018 – Biogen Will Pay $50 Million To Reduce Royalties On Alzheimer’s Disease Drug — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Vance Worldwide Health Adds Glaxo, Cuts Biogen

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,610 shares to 12,515 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Adobe (ADBE) Up 6.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Shareholders Are Raving About How The Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Share Price Increased 366% – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: OLED, X, ADBE – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Gru holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 140,743 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 0.07% or 344 shares in its portfolio. Int Ca invested in 8,474 shares. Macquarie Ltd stated it has 145,020 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.3% or 125,327 shares. Veritable Lp owns 22,617 shares. Private Advisor Gru Inc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 19,078 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc holds 2.97% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 55,150 shares. Assetmark Incorporated reported 540 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Com Ltd reported 0.61% stake. Grassi Inv Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 1,000 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust holds 22,810 shares. The California-based Bender Robert And Assocs has invested 3.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Credit Suisse Ag reported 829,242 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Com holds 6,313 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.25 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 307,976 shares. Victory invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). First Manhattan holds 232 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 84,768 shares or 0.81% of the stock. 10 are held by Camarda Ltd Liability. Sivik Global Healthcare Limited Liability Company reported 1.31% stake. Services Corporation reported 825 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Btim Corp holds 0.02% or 6,014 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership owns 42,192 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 390,972 shares. Eagle Glob Limited invested in 2,625 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Park Avenue Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 982 shares. North Star Asset Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Chevy Chase Trust holds 172,579 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $7.89 earnings per share, up 6.62% or $0.49 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.46B for 7.34 P/E if the $7.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual earnings per share reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.77% negative EPS growth.