Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Cut Fiserv (FISV) Stake by $311,857 as Market Value Rose; Premier Asset Managment Has Lowered Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Position by $312,000 as Market Value Rose

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 8.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 3,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 34,676 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.16M, down from 38,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $105.46. About 1.14M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – FISERV: FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 11/04/2018 – Fiserv Survey Shows Many Consumers Fret Over Finances, Even as New Tools Gain Traction; 14/05/2018 – Fiserv to Host Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 23, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership

Premier Asset Managment Llc decreased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc sold 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 150,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.84 million, down from 154,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $82.31. About 51,493 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M; 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $632.11M for 28.35 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.41% EPS growth.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $298.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,822 shares to 52,595 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) by 2,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.48 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 95 reduced holdings.

