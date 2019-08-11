Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Cut Cerner (CERN) Stake By $543,837; Cornerstone Ondemand (CSOD) Has 1.69 Sentiment

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Cerner Corp (CERN) stake by 28.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 9,541 shares as Cerner Corp (CERN)’s stock rose 7.42%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 24,071 shares with $1.38M value, down from 33,612 last quarter. Cerner Corp now has $22.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.41. About 1.52M shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 06/03/2018 – National Coordination Center to Support VA EMR with Resources from Top U.S. Health Care Organizations; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 09/05/2018 – Indiana Family and Social Services Administration Selects Cerner to Implement Electronic Health Record; 17/05/2018 – KC Business Journal: BREAKING: The Department of Veterans Affairs has signed its $10 billion contract with Cerner; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING: VA signs contract with Kansas City-based Cerner Corp to modernize Veterans Affairs electronic health; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the; 17/05/2018 – VA, Cerner Announce Agreement to Provide Seamless Care for Veterans; 08/05/2018 – Mayo Regional Hospital Selects Cerner CommunityWorks; 03/04/2018 – ARMCO Partners Continues to Expand; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket

Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (CSOD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 113 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 67 reduced and sold holdings in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 49.87 million shares, up from 48.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cornerstone Ondemand Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 54 Increased: 86 New Position: 27.

Sheffield Asset Management L.L.C. holds 13.94% of its portfolio in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. for 111,180 shares. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc owns 3.27 million shares or 11.91% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tensile Capital Management Llc has 8.6% invested in the company for 1.12 million shares. The Florida-based Rgm Capital Llc has invested 6.62% in the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors, a California-based fund reported 394,455 shares.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. The Company’s products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers.

Analysts await Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. CERN’s profit will be $197.41 million for 28.79 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Cerner Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.33% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Cerner has $8500 highest and $47 lowest target. $72.67’s average target is 1.76% above currents $71.41 stock price. Cerner had 9 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Thursday, July 25. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7700 target in Tuesday, May 21 report. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) on Thursday, February 28 to “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 24 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) earned “Overweight” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, July 8. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was upgraded by SunTrust. The stock of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Robert W. Baird.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity. GREISCH JOHN J had bought 9,000 shares worth $608,130.

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Progressive (NYSE:PGR) stake by 9,290 shares to 27,165 valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1. It also upped Zimmer Biomet (ZMH) stake by 2,723 shares and now owns 12,608 shares. Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was raised too.

