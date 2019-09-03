Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Cut Anthem (ANTM) Position By $651,490; 2 Analysts Are Bullish TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (THS) Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering Treehouse Foods (NYSE:THS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Treehouse Foods has $70 highest and $6400 lowest target. $67’s average target is 32.28% above currents $50.65 stock price. Treehouse Foods had 6 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust upgraded TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) rating on Monday, March 25. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $70 target. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the shares of THS in report on Friday, August 2 to “Buy” rating. See TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) latest ratings:

Among 6 analysts covering Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Anthem Inc has $368 highest and $316 lowest target. $351.71’s average target is 34.49% above currents $261.52 stock price. Anthem Inc had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, March 7. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Barclays Capital maintained Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $316 target. Stephens maintained it with “Buy” rating and $350 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Credit Suisse. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital.

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 2,262 shares to 6,077 valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 7,464 shares and now owns 45,235 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.19 billion for 13.62 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $169,516 activity. Smith Gary Dale bought $169,516 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. operates as a food and beverage maker in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. The firm operates through North American Retail Grocery, Food Away From Home, and Industrial and Export divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It sells branded and private label products, including non-dairy powdered creamers; sweeteners; condensed, ready to serve, and powdered soups, broths, and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable salad dressings and sauces; pickles and related products; Mexican and other sauces; jams and pie fillings; aseptic products; liquid non-dairy creamer; powdered drinks; single serve hot beverages; specialty teas; hot cereals; baking and mix powders; macaroni and cheese; skillet dinners; snack nuts, trail mixes, dried fruit, and other wholesome snacks; nuts; and other products.

