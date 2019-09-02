Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Boosted Vf (VFC) Holding by $598,818; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Kistler-Tiffany Companies Upped Stake

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 35.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc bought 8,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 33,432 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, up from 24,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $60.92. About 6.31M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Medical Equipment Adds Teleflex, Exits CVS; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as Pres of CVS Caremark

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Vf Corp (VFC) by 49.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 6,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 20,956 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82M, up from 13,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Vf Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.95. About 1.49 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 24/04/2018 – VF Corp. Decreased Size of the Board to Eleven; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.48 TO $3.53; 14/03/2018 – VF CORP – TERMS OF AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $3.48, REV VIEW $13.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – VF Reports Results for Transition Period Ended March 31, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vf Holding Corp.’s (“Vertafore”) B3 Cfr On Dividend Recap, Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gp Incorporated reported 20,315 shares. New York-based Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Btc Capital Mngmt owns 112,867 shares. Beacon Group accumulated 1.54% or 174,717 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 127,875 shares. Asset One Limited has invested 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hallmark Capital Management holds 1.17% or 198,995 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc invested in 0.1% or 18,820 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 144,629 shares. Boston holds 63,142 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 1.37M shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Axa has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Citadel Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 26,750 are held by Altavista Wealth Incorporated. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co accumulated 6.88M shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.25 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W. The insider AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Kistler-Tiffany Companies Llc, which manages about $559.78 million and $241.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) by 10,590 shares to 175,590 shares, valued at $15.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 10,922 shares to 60,290 shares, valued at $7.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 16,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,922 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).