Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Position by $595,175 as Market Value Declined; Ptc (PTC) Holder Hhr Asset Management Has Lifted Its Position

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 3.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 10,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The hedge fund held 301,265 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.77M, up from 290,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $65.47. About 492,842 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 18/04/2018 – PTC 2Q Rev $307.9M; 18/04/2018 – PTC Sees FY Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.41; 18/04/2018 – PTC INC PTC.O – SEES FY’18 LICENSE AND SUBSCRIPTION BOOKINGS $455 MLN -$475 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC PLANS TO FILE ALTERNATIVE SCHEDULE FOR PTC; 09/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA LTD PTCI.NS SAYS PANKAJ GOEL TO ACT AS CFO; 22/03/2018 – HARK PTC REPORTS 15.12% INTEREST IN PETROFAC

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 49.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 3,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 10,075 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 6,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $167.51. About 7.27 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 02/04/2018 – Tech Today: Trump’s Fake Amazon News, Nvidia’s Crypto Risk, Tesla’s Travails — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 29/05/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces HGX-2, Fusing HPC and Al Computing into Unified Architecture; 07/05/2018 – Bank of America says Nvidia’s product leadership in the gaming business makes for a strong “buy” case; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using AI to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA Inception Connect in Isr; 29/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer gets Nvidia founder, President and CEO Jensen Huang’s take on the recent fatal accident with an Uber self-driving vehicle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 35,592 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0.07% or 77,493 shares. Westport Asset Management invested in 2.65% or 41,100 shares. Northern stated it has 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Da Davidson & Communication stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 17,827 shares. Essex Investment Management Lc invested in 44,707 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Palestra Capital Mngmt Ltd invested in 785,285 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Captrust Finance stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Oppenheimer Asset holds 2,605 shares. Contravisory Inv Mgmt owns 2.17% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 60,648 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 68,995 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 197,802 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC).

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comscore Inc (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 50,180 shares to 1.70 million shares, valued at $34.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 25,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,035 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,565 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. Moore Capital Management Limited Partnership invested in 25,000 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Artisan Prns Partnership holds 0.21% or 584,863 shares. Menora Mivtachim Holdings holds 2.29% or 474,387 shares. Sun Life Fincl reported 1,031 shares stake. 34,975 were reported by Bluemountain Cap Limited Com. Prudential Pcl accumulated 15,095 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 7,036 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com holds 0.55% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 344,704 shares. Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested in 4,113 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Tompkins Financial holds 0.46% or 8,066 shares in its portfolio. Northern Corp reported 6.95 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Bridges Inv Mngmt has 0.06% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.34% or 6,716 shares. Frontier Investment Mgmt stated it has 31,304 shares.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 35,337 shares to 36,956 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,071 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Etf (SCHX).