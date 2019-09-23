Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Boosted Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) Holding By $358,545; Dish Network (DISH) Has 1.09 Sentiment

Dish Network Corp (DISH) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 146 institutional investors increased and started new equity positions, while 134 cut down and sold their holdings in Dish Network Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 217.05 million shares, down from 295.77 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Dish Network Corp in top ten equity positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 103 Increased: 92 New Position: 54.

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ) stake by 23.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co acquired 6,765 shares as Mondelez Int’l (MDLZ)’s stock rose 3.58%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 36,008 shares with $1.94 million value, up from 29,243 last quarter. Mondelez Int’l now has $78.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.65. About 11.54M shares traded or 102.23% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2020 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7; 2020 2023 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2023; 2028 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2028; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 30/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS FINAL CASH TENDER OFFER-CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez Offers to Buy for Cash Up to $1B Aggregate Principal Amount in Debt Securities; 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 30/04/2018 – #MyOreoCreation Contest Finalist Flavor Submissions Hit Shelves Nationwide For Fans To Try And Vote On; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $241M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2040 TENDERED; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Operate Tate’s as Separate Standalone Busines; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 25.61% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.82 per share. DISH’s profit will be $300.67M for 14.16 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

King Street Capital Management L.P. holds 29.38% of its portfolio in DISH Network Corporation for 13.16 million shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 107,105 shares or 2.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, New South Capital Management Inc has 2.11% invested in the company for 1.85 million shares. The New York-based Clearline Capital Lp has invested 1.69% in the stock. Eagle Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 12.04 million shares.

The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 4.11M shares traded or 44.17% up from the average. DISH Network Corporation (DISH) has risen 10.55% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network Terminates Trademark License Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETT NATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q Net $368M

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company has market cap of $17.03 billion. It operates through two divisions, DISH and Wireless. It has a 12.7 P/E ratio. The firm provides video services under the DISH brand.

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) stake by 2,191 shares to 35,470 valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) stake by 23,081 shares and now owns 37,209 shares. Idexx Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mondelez International has $6200 highest and $6100 lowest target. $61.67’s average target is 12.85% above currents $54.65 stock price. Mondelez International had 5 analyst reports since June 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6200 target. Credit Suisse maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $6100 target. Buckingham Research maintained Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Buckingham Research has “Buy” rating and $6200 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 58,841 shares. Whittier Tru Com reported 0.55% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company reported 5,660 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Llc holds 6,790 shares. Greenleaf Trust invested in 0.17% or 197,734 shares. Clean Yield Group accumulated 0.01% or 307 shares. Mechanics Retail Bank Tru Department has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 7,910 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt Communication (Operating As Southport Cap Management) reported 31,735 shares or 0.78% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% or 22,601 shares. Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 785,507 shares. M Kraus & Com has 107,260 shares. United Asset Strategies stated it has 81,190 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.17% stake. Lee Danner & Bass has invested 1.81% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).