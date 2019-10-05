Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Boosted Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Position by $532,467; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Cypress Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $9.84 Million

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 4,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 24,305 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72 million, up from 19,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $369.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 06/05/2018 – JPMorgan Casts a Wary Eye on `Unhelpful’ Rates/USD Correlation; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 16/05/2018 – JP Morgan Tests Blockchain’s Capital Markets Potential; 15/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE PFANDBRIEFBANK AG PBBG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 13.5 FROM EUR 12.6; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – National Bank of Canada, J.P. Morgan Test Blockchain Tech With Debt Issuance; 14/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – DASSAULT SYSTEMES DAST.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 115 FROM EUR 108; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 70,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 36,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06M, down from 107,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $354.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.66. About 6.69M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Asks Judge to Slap Cancer Warning Label on Baby Powder; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, WORLDWIDE SALES INCREASED 4.3% IN QTR; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 11/03/2018 – J&J Unit: Invokana Significantly Reduces Risk of Heart Failure-Related Outcomes in Type 2 Diabetes Patients at Risk for or With a History of Cardiovascular Disease; 14/03/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS AT JP MORGAN CONFERENCE; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62 million and $575.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Us Dividend Etf (SCHD) by 20,250 shares to 29,550 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) by 6,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 217,891 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31B for 16.71 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.