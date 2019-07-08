Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Holding; Borqs Technologies – Ordinary Shares (BRQS) SI Decreased By 15.58%

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 47.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co acquired 4,312 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 5.36%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 13,437 shares with $1.37 million value, up from 9,125 last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $28.72B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $92.57. About 2.84 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 16/03/2018 – EA vows to never offer paid ‘loot boxes’ in its controversial ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ game; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q EPS $1.95; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 20/03/2018 – Drift Racer Vs Gamer: The Ultimate Need For Speed™ Battle; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99

Borqs Technologies Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BRQS) had a decrease of 15.58% in short interest. BRQS’s SI was 19,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.58% from 23,100 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 16 days are for Borqs Technologies Inc – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s short sellers to cover BRQS’s short positions. The SI to Borqs Technologies Inc – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.15%. It closed at $2.5 lastly. It is down 59.35% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.78% the S&P500. Some Historical BRQS News: 08/05/2018 – BORQS’ ACQUISITION TARGET, KADI, RECEIVED CLEARANCE FROM CUSTOMER FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION OF ITS ELECTRIC VEHICLE CONTROL MODULES; 15/05/2018 – Borqs Technologies 1Q Rev $58.3M; 02/04/2018 BORQS TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOTAL REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS $56.6 MLN , REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 33.3% FROM $42.5 MILLION OF A YEAR AGO; 08/05/2018 – Borqs’ Acquisition Target, KADI, Received Clearance From Customer for Comml Production of Its Electric Vehicle Control Modules; 24/05/2018 – BORQS TECHNOLOGIES INC – CO, MOBILE BLOCKCHAIN OS DEVELOPER ZIPPIE LTD WILL JOINTLY OFFER A BLOCKCHAIN PHONE REFERENCE DESIGN; 24/05/2018 – Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Zippie partner to offer blockchain reference design to smart phone brands globally; 08/05/2018 – Borqs’ acquisition target, KADI, received clearance from customer for commercial production of its electric vehicle control; 02/04/2018 – Borqs Technologies 4Q Rev $46.3M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. Miele Laura had sold 1,250 shares worth $114,710 on Friday, February 1. The insider Bruzzo Chris sold 12,000 shares worth $1.23M. 3,000 shares were sold by Schatz Jacob J., worth $306,330. COLEMAN LEONARD S JR also sold $1.01M worth of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Tuesday, February 12.

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) stake by 13,119 shares to 124,632 valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Broadcom Ltd stake by 7,704 shares and now owns 19,685 shares. Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.05% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 2,435 shares. Old National Bank & Trust In reported 14,368 shares. 4.21 million were reported by Alliancebernstein L P. 190,250 are owned by Westpac Bk. Panagora Asset Mngmt owns 0.03% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 66,468 shares. New York-based Adirondack Trust Com has invested 0% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky reported 133,933 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 30,998 were accumulated by Regions Fincl Corp. Citigroup owns 0.09% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 908,076 shares. Tech Crossover Management Vi Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 100% or 609,035 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt reported 2,344 shares stake. First Quadrant LP Ca has 0.06% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 7,131 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability holds 39,924 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: EA, FOX – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/05/2019: EA,GOL,BRFS,GM – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ROKU, EA, GOOGL – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Only This Type of Investor Should Try to Game EA Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Among 15 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Electronic Arts had 24 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stephens on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 25 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by UBS. UBS maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) rating on Thursday, February 28. UBS has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 11 by Buckingham Research. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stephens given on Monday, June 24. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Hold” rating and $103 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EA in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $78.26 million. The firm develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It has a 80.65 P/E ratio. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications.

More notable recent Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Borqs Technologies Reports Q3 2018 Results Nasdaq:BRQS – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Borqs Technologies Receives Strategic Investment From Tongnan Economic Development Zone of Chongqing City – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Borqs Technologies Reports Q2 2018 Results Nasdaq:BRQS – GlobeNewswire” on August 14, 2018. More interesting news about Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Zippie partner to offer blockchain reference design to smart phone brands globally – GlobeNewswire” published on May 24, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Borqs Technologies Reports Q1 2018 Results Nasdaq:BRQS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2018.