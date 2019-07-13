Mitchell Capital Management Co Decreased Its Charles Schwab (SCHW) Holding by $550,998 as Share Price Declined; Oracle(Orcl) (ORCL) Shareholder Psagot Investment House LTD Increased Stake by $1.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 13,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 124,632 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.33M, down from 137,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Charles Schwab Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $40.13. About 9.92 million shares traded or 28.05% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 27.47% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.90% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 24/05/2018 – SCHWAB: AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL OF NOTES OUTSTANDING IS $275M; 25/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Below 50D-MA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 14/03/2018 – Schwab Reports Monthly Activity Highlights; 19/04/2018 – Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Charles Schwab Foundation Name Arianna Akinwunmi National “Money Matters” Ambassador for 2018; 07/03/2018 – Fitch: Affirmation Reflects Schwab’s Strong Market Position; 20/03/2018 – Fed Enforcements: Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by The Charles Schwab Corporation – March 20, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Closes Above 50-D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Schwab US Dividend Equity Daily Outflows $245.9 Mln; 09/03/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Closes Above 50D-MA

Psagot Investment House Ltd increased its stake in Oracle(Orcl) (ORCL) by 11.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd bought 19,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 194,375 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.44 million, up from 174,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Oracle(Orcl) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $59.81. About 10.59M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS ITS PLAN TO ACQUIRE NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES FIRM NEWBURY; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New Invalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and M; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s mixed earnings brightened by the cloud; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities

Psagot Investment House Ltd, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fund Type(Gxc (GXC) by 17,847 shares to 979,457 shares, valued at $98.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 10,547 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,723 shares, and cut its stake in Real Esta(Xlre).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $11.81 million activity. 250,000 The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) shares with value of $11.76M were sold by SCHWAB CHARLES R. Ruffel Charles A. bought $115,250 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Analysts await The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 11.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.6 per share. SCHW’s profit will be $894.46M for 14.97 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by The Charles Schwab Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,262 shares to 6,077 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).