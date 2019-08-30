Mitchell Capital Management Co Decreased Insperity (NSP) Holding by $1.34 Million as Share Value Declined; Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shareholder Palisade Asset Management Cut Stake by $5.25 Million

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 27.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 50,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 130,119 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.54 million, down from 180,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $119.78. About 2.29 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G CEO: SEEING SOME POSITIVE PROGRESS IN GROOMING; 16/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Says Has Achieved Many of Its 2020 Environmental Sustainability Goals; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER IS SAID IN TALKS W/ P&G ON CONSUMER UNIT: CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 03/04/2018 – CORRECTED-PFIZER CONSIDERING OPTIONS, INCLUDING JOINT VENTURE WITH OTHER DRUG MAKERS – CNBC, CITING SOURCES (NOT “WITH P&G”); 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-CONFIRMS CO, P&G INTEND TO DISSOLVE PGT HEALTHCARE PARTNERSHIP, SET UP TO MARKET COMPANIES’ OVER-THE-COUNTER MEDICINES, LATER THIS YEAR; 19/04/2018 – CORRECT: P&G SEES FY CORE EPS GROWTH +6% TO +8%; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G – AFTER REVIEW, CO, TEVA CONCLUDED THEIR STRATEGIES WERE NO LONGER ALIGNED & AGREED TO MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL TERMS TO TERMINATE JV

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Insperity Inc (NSP) by 15.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 10,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.27% . The institutional investor held 60,290 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 71,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Insperity Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $99.75. About 188,573 shares traded. Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) has risen 11.36% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.36% the S&P500. Some Historical NSP News: 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Adj EPS $1.41; 25/05/2018 – Insperity Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q REV. $1.0B, EST. $988.3M; 30/04/2018 – Insperity Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.36-Adj EPS $3.44; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.41, EST. $1.14; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q EPS $1.18; 30/04/2018 – INSPERITY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 59C TO 63C, EST. 54C; 30/04/2018 – Insperity 1Q Rev $1B; 07/05/2018 – Insperity and UnitedHealthcare Extend Relationship Through 2022; 20/04/2018 Insperity First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Monday, April 30

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 6,414 shares to 23,804 shares, valued at $3.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 14,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,262 shares to 6,077 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources (NYSE:EOG).

