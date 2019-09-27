Mitchell Capital Management Co Decreased By $2.03 Million Its Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Position; Salient Capital Advisors Lifted Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) stake by 24.82% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Salient Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1.60 million shares as Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Salient Capital Advisors Llc holds 8.05 million shares with $299.88 million value, up from 6.45 million last quarter. Pembina Pipeline Corp now has $19.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $37.29. About 499,806 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) stake by 36.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 7,399 shares as Idexx Laboratories (IDXX)’s stock rose 20.50%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 13,052 shares with $3.59M value, down from 20,451 last quarter. Idexx Laboratories now has $23.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $275.06. About 228,340 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 92C; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.205 BLN TO $2.245 BLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20; 29/03/2018 – MONTEA CVA MONTE.BR – CURRENT TENANT IDEXX EUROPE B.V. WILL CONTINUE TO RENT PREMISES AFTER TRANSFER OF OWNERSHIP UNDER CURRENT LEASE; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC SAYS FOR 2018, COMPANY PROJECTS CAPITAL SPENDING OF APPROXIMATELY $140 MLN; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M

Among 3 analysts covering IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. IDEXX Laboratories has $300 highest and $25500 lowest target. $281.25’s average target is 2.25% above currents $275.06 stock price. IDEXX Laboratories had 10 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. Bank of America maintained the shares of IDXX in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) stake by 2,839 shares to 15,013 valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2. It also upped Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 7,891 shares and now owns 53,126 shares. Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity. Shares for $99,904 were bought by Kingsley Lawrence D on Tuesday, August 6.

Analysts await IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 7.62% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.05 per share. IDXX’s profit will be $97.28M for 60.85 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual EPS reported by IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.98% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability holds 2.41% or 50,616 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Mgmt Llc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 44,853 shares. Bragg Fincl Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.06% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) or 1,717 shares. Fincl Corporation invested in 111 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr Ltd holds 15,202 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As invested 0% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Navellier Assoc has 0.06% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 1,500 shares. Cibc Corporation accumulated 19,653 shares. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Int Group Inc owns 0.04% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 37,635 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 0.09% or 6,359 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada stated it has 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). City Holdg Communications invested in 0% or 56 shares. Cap Investment Service Of America Inc reported 0.09% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 6,125 shares.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc decreased Bp Midstream Partners Lp stake by 2.29M shares to 3.02M valued at $46.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Oasis Midstream Partners Lp stake by 14,345 shares and now owns 95,542 shares. Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) was reduced too.