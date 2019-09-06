Mitchell Capital Management Co Decreased Boeing (BA) Position By $403,098; Northeast Bancorp (NBN)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Boeing (BA) stake by 30.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 1,058 shares as Boeing (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 2,421 shares with $923,000 value, down from 3,479 last quarter. Boeing now has $204.88B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $360.3. About 3.50 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – GULF AIR IS SET TO TAKE DELIVERY OF FOUR MORE DREAMLINERS THIS YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Sees FY EPS $16.40-EPS $16.60; 23/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Extent of U.S.-China trade fight depends on Trump’s goals; 25/04/2018 – The company’s services unit, which Boeing spun out last year, brought in $3.9 billion in the most recent quarter; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 31/05/2018 – BOEING SEES 777X FLIGHT-TESTING STARTING NEXT YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Boeing said detected limited intrusion of malware

Northeast Bancorp (NBN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 25 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 26 sold and reduced their stock positions in Northeast Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 4.40 million shares, up from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Northeast Bancorp in top ten holdings increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 7.

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) stake by 2,548 shares to 13,332 valued at $1.86M in 2019Q1. It also upped Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) stake by 5,757 shares and now owns 18,388 shares. Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) was raised too.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.66 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Com, Ohio-based fund reported 9,519 shares. Girard Partners owns 18,194 shares. Sterling Lc reported 29,299 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corp owns 1.66% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 20,218 shares. Raymond James Na invested 0.45% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.38% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 3,095 are owned by United Asset Strategies Inc. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Martin And Inc Tn has 0.61% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,342 shares. Bridgewater Assoc LP holds 0.05% or 22,860 shares. S&Co invested in 0.09% or 2,020 shares. Benedict Advisors holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 565 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0.22% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 215,191 are held by Royal London Asset Mgmt. Moreover, Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.44% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 6,857 shares.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EASA running own tests to approve MAX flights – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Price Boeing Is Paying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qatar places $500M order with Boeing – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 18.97% above currents $360.3 stock price. Boeing had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Thursday, March 14. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, July 11 report. Bank of America maintained the shares of BA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Buckingham Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Monday, March 11. Buckingham Research has “Hold” rating and $390 target. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. The rating was maintained by Seaport Global on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”.

More notable recent Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Australia’s Telstra raises earnings outlook on delayed NBN rollout pain – Nasdaq” on September 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Australia’s TPG Telecom sees heaviest NBN headwinds in 2020 – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Australia’s Telstra posts lowest profit since listing, flags $675 mln NBN hit – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Northeast Bancorp and Northeast Bank Complete Corporate Reorganization – GlobeNewswire” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northeast Bancorp Announces Corporate Reorganization Nasdaq:NBN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 07, 2019.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Northeast Bank that provides banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $183.95 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 13.57 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans.

The stock increased 0.83% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.63. About 5,979 shares traded. Northeast Bank (NBN) has risen 6.30% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NBN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Northeast Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBN); 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q Net $3.93M; 10/04/2018 Northeast Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 22 Days; 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 4.14% of its portfolio in Northeast Bank for 645,681 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 296,444 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.59% invested in the company for 231,637 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,775 shares.