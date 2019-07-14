Mitchell Capital Management Co Decreased Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $1.59 Million as Shares Rose; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Holder Garrison Financial Lifted Its Holding by $313,880

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 35,337 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,956 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 72,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Activision Blizzard for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.2. About 2.61M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 06/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Access Event Scheduled By Aliya Capital; 16/04/2018 – Activision Blizzard Partners with Nielsen on Esports Brand Valuation; 21/03/2018 – Activision Concerns ‘overblown’ Even As Fortnite Gains Steam, Says Analyst — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD BOOSTS CY2018 ADJ. EPS AND REVENUE VIEWS; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII `The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today; 29/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Announces Sale of Special Call of Duty®: WWII Fear Not Pack to Support the Placement of Veterans into High Quality Jobs; 10/04/2018 – Call of Duty: WWII ‘The War Machine’ DLC Pack Rolls out Today

Garrison Financial Corp increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,260 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, up from 20,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $151.83. About 492,223 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 19/03/2018 – ISO’s New Cyber Insurance Program lmplemented in 42 States and U.S. Territories; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer; 01/05/2018 – Verisk Analytics 1Q Rev $581M; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 16/04/2018 – Verisk Analytics Group President Nana Banerjee to Resign; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 06/03/2018 Verisk Projects Written Premium for Commercial Cyber Liability to Reach $6.2B by 2020; 01/05/2018 – VERISK 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 94C, EST. 94C; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 8,325 shares to 47,860 shares, valued at $4.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3,052 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,567 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc has 11,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. First Personal Fincl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 470 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 600 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.08% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 222,803 shares. Kcm Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7,415 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorporation invested in 0.07% or 9,507 shares. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Co reported 63,143 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 8,556 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Private Wealth Llc holds 2,001 shares. Cookson Peirce Inc owns 120,360 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). 11.40 million were accumulated by Blackrock Incorporated. Fayez Sarofim & Com holds 527,864 shares or 0.37% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

More notable recent Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Verisk To Acquire Rulebook For Insurance Pricing Tech – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “QIC Global Implements Sequel Impact for Cyber Risks – GlobeNewswire” published on March 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Verisk (VRSK) Scales New 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AIR Worldwide Releases Expanded Inland Flood Model for Central Europe – GlobeNewswire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verisk Analytics’s (NASDAQ:VRSK) Share Price Gain Of 142% Well Earned? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $352,538 activity.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.20 EPS, down 64.29% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $153.20 million for 59.00 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3,325 shares to 10,075 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on November 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Activision Blizzard Stock Plunged 26% in 2018 – Nasdaq” published on January 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Activision Blizzard (ATVI) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy on Sale – The Motley Fool” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Activision’s (ATVI) 2019 Overwatch League Features New Teams – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 15, 2019.