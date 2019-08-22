Mitchell Capital Management Co Cut Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position By $4.47 Million; Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lundin Mining has $9.25 highest and $8.6 lowest target. $8.93’s average target is 48.34% above currents $6.02 stock price. Lundin Mining had 2 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by National Bank Canada. See Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN) latest ratings:

26/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $8.6 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $9.25 Maintain

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 42.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co sold 16,359 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 21,922 shares with $6.00 million value, down from 38,281 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $111.44 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $278.27. About 705,204 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 18/05/2018 – BARD1 LIFE SCIENCES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN ASSAY DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC; 24/05/2018 – Global Thermo Ventilators Market Expected to Reach $3,718 Million by 2023, Says Allied Market Research; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 07/05/2018 – New Thermo Scientific Prisma SEM Combines Performance and Versatility; 05/04/2018 – Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and Thermo Fisher Scientific Agree to Deliver 14 Assays for Use on Ortho’s VITROS® Systems; 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquires IntegenX, Provider of Rapid DNA Technology for Human Identification; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 03/04/2018 – TMO: RAPID MYCOPLASMA TESTING METHOD ACCEPTED BY REGULATORS FOR; 08/03/2018 Thermo Scientific Krios G3i Cryo-Electron Microscope Announced as 2018 Edison Awards Finalist; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Revenue $23.42B-$23.72B

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, Spain, and the Democratic Republic of Congo . The company has market cap of $4.43 billion. It produces copper, nickel, and zinc, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. It has a 55.23 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s wholly-owned operating assets include the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.02. About 1.64 million shares traded. Lundin Mining Corporation (TSE:LUN) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 7 analysts covering Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $307’s average target is 10.32% above currents $278.27 stock price. Thermo Fisher had 15 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $31000 target. As per Thursday, July 25, the company rating was maintained by Needham. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 23 by UBS. Needham downgraded it to “Buy” rating and $31500 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, March 22. The stock of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 26. BTIG Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $310 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, March 25. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”.

