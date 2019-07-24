Mitchell Capital Management Co Continues to Hold Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN); As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Declined, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Boosted Stake

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 6386.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 7,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,719 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, up from 119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $81.66. About 450,802 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 32.17% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/04/2018 – China raises anti-dumping tariffs on ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol – commerce ministry; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q Net $290M; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 29/05/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the Deutsche Bank Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 26/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical 1Q EPS $2.00; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CEO MARK COSTA SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY SHR $2.00; 09/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Completes Tritan Copolyester Expansion and Announces Additional Increase to Copolyester Capacity; 26/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO – QTRLY ADJ SHR $ 2.23

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 215 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,173 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 6,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1989.42. About 1.62M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/03/2018 – Cramer: Etsy is a buy after proving it can stave off Amazon; 29/05/2018 – Amazon protestors, led by a group called SumOfUs, plan to fly a plane with a banner reading, “Bezos Needs a Boss.”; 06/04/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: #MozartInTheJungle canceled at Amazon after four seasons; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 02/05/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Amazon is offering to pass along discounts it gets on credit card fees to retailers if they use its payments; 05/03/2018 – Business Insider: These are the top 5 contenders for Amazon’s HQ2, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon Alexa now has a ‘health and wellness’ team of more a dozen people, including Missy Krasner,; 12/04/2018 – Roger Cheng: SCOOP: Amazon is considering integrating Amazon Key into Ring now that the acquisition has closed, by @benfoxrubin; 19/03/2018 – The group finds men are less likely to use Amazon.com compared with women to price shop; 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80M and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,270 shares to 3,647 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,291 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Amazon (AMZN) be Rite-Aid’s (RAD) Bandage? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IWF, MSFT, AMZN, V: ETF Outflow Alert – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “A Big Week Looms For These Consumer Cyclical ETFs – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Legal Setbacks Unlikely to Significantly Affect Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 3.6% or 4,231 shares. Milestone Group has 521 shares. First Merchants Corp owns 283 shares. Sadoff Mgmt reported 0.06% stake. Rwc Asset Mngmt Llp holds 71,434 shares. Hudock Capital Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mechanics Commercial Bank Department reported 2,822 shares. Glenmede Na accumulated 0.15% or 18,240 shares. Chesley Taft And Associate owns 14,773 shares. Valinor Management Ltd Partnership has invested 5.42% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wellington Shields Capital Management Lc owns 1.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,119 shares. 308 were accumulated by Moneta Grp Inv Advisors Lc. 133 were reported by Patten Gp. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, New Jersey-based fund reported 511,000 shares. Product Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 17,203 shares or 1.73% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Valley National Advisers Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). First Midwest Commercial Bank Division holds 0.08% or 8,215 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated stated it has 789 shares. Aldebaran reported 1.63% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Florida-based Raymond James has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.02% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 15,383 shares. Sequoia Advsr Ltd holds 5,785 shares. Thomasville Retail Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 2,910 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 2,829 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 15,919 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs Sa holds 0.02% or 36,188 shares. Commerce Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). North Star Investment Mngmt Corp has 0% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 100 shares.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40,163 shares to 1,185 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 7,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,494 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Fund Advisors (STIP).