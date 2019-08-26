Mitchell Capital Management Co Boosted Nvidia (NVDA) Position; Waters (WAT) Had 0 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Waters Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:WAT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waters Corporation Common Stock has $23000 highest and $20900 lowest target. $216.33’s average target is 5.55% above currents $204.96 stock price. Waters Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $20900 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $23000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. See Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) latest ratings:

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 49.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mitchell Capital Management Co acquired 3,325 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Mitchell Capital Management Co holds 10,075 shares with $1.81M value, up from 6,750 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $98.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.27% or $9.04 during the last trading session, reaching $162.44. About 14.24 million shares traded or 36.10% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/05/2018 – Nigeria Today: Nvidia to reveal new GeForce cards for gamers, miners in March, sources say -; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: Uber accident made us realize the importance of self-driving tech; 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook Is Designing Its Own Chips to Help Filter Live Videos- Bloomberg; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA CEO SAYS UBER FATALITY SHOULD NOT DISCOURAGE SELF-DRIVING DEVELOPMENT, BUT “BRING AWARENESS TO THE IMPORTANCE OF lT”; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 18/04/2018 – Hard OCP: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1180 Rumor Mill

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold Waters Corporation shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mgmt Co Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.58% or 326,052 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc, Michigan-based fund reported 3 shares. Primecap Mngmt Company Ca accumulated 315,467 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 4,181 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First National Bank has 0.06% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 1,598 shares. Allen Investment Management Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 943 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 139,943 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 47,817 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Com Incorporated holds 1,352 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Mason Street Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Washington Trust Bank accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rampart Com Limited Liability accumulated 0.08% or 2,649 shares. Linscomb And Williams Inc, Texas-based fund reported 2,413 shares. Principal Financial Group Incorporated accumulated 109,610 shares.

The stock decreased 2.40% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $204.96. About 657,234 shares traded or 12.91% up from the average. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 27/03/2018 – European Majors Join Race for Mexico Oil Bonanza in Gulf Waters; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 15/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 15, 2018 2:08:41 P.M. An amendment, offered by Ms. Waters, Maxine, numbered 1 printed in Part B of; 12/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Introduces Resolution to Honor Vietnam Veterans & Memorials to their Service; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION INCREASED YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES GROWTH BY APPROXIMATELY 5% FOR QUARTER; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 05/03/2018 Waters Corporation Presentation at the Cowen and Company 38th Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 25/05/2018 – Waters Technologies Corporation vs Biomedical Device Consultants and Laboratories of Colorado, LLC | Terminated-Settled | 05/25/2018; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZES AN ADDITIONAL $3 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Waters Corporation operates as an analytical instrument maker in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $13.68 billion. It operates through two divisions, Waters and TA. It has a 26.04 P/E ratio. It designs, makes, sells, and services high performance liquid chromatography, ultra performance liquid chromatography, and mass spectrometry technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and comprehensive post-warranty service plans.

Mitchell Capital Management Co decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 35,275 shares to 38,104 valued at $5.95 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Core S&P 500 Index Etf (IVV) stake by 10,040 shares and now owns 44,244 shares. Boeing (NYSE:BA) was reduced too.

Among 23 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $210 highest and $140 lowest target. $182.13’s average target is 12.12% above currents $162.44 stock price. NVIDIA had 45 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, May 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Mizuho. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Jefferies. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. SunTrust maintained the shares of NVDA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 138 were reported by Architects Inc. Northeast Invest Management reported 0.58% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 500,303 were reported by Strs Ohio. 1,579 were accumulated by Navellier & Associate. Country Trust Savings Bank invested 1.08% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 26,661 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Svcs. 73,808 are owned by Qci Asset Mgmt Ny. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.07% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Motley Fool Asset Ltd Com invested in 0.2% or 9,810 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 1.43 million shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital Management Inc stated it has 5,453 shares. 48,242 are held by Private Advisor Gp Llc. Intact Inv Management holds 3,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Invesco has 0.43% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc reported 0.15% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA).