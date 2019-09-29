Mitchell Capital Management Co Boosted Its Position in Target (TGT) by $690,666 as Share Price Rose; As Teradata (TDC) Share Value Declined, Eagle Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Teradata Corp (TDC) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc sold 42,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.32% . The institutional investor held 365,968 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.12 million, down from 408,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Teradata Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.52% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $30.89. About 621,342 shares traded. Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) has declined 3.58% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TDC News: 04/04/2018 – Phenom People Announces Speakers for First Annual IAMPHENOM Conference; 05/04/2018 – Teradata Scores Highest in 3 of 4 Use Cases in 2018 Gartner Report: Critical Capabilities for Data Management Solutions for Ana; 28/03/2018 – Teradata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Teradata Names Martyn Etherington As Chief Marketing Officer to Bolster Its Cloud Strategy; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES FY REV. ABOUT $2.15B TO $2.18B, EST. $2.18B; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA CORP TDC.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.40 TO $1.46; 21/04/2018 – DJ Teradata Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDC); 10/04/2018 – Teradata Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TERADATA SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 17C TO 19C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Teradata Analytics Platform Makes IoT Edge Computing Smarter with Industry’s First ‘4D Analytics’

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 72.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 8,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 19,078 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.65M, up from 11,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 2.80M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.45; 15/03/2018 – Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 03/04/2018 – Target reveals locations of three new small-format stores in New York; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO RAISE MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12/HR THIS SPRING; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 15/03/2018 – Shipt and Target to Launch Same-Day Delivery in Washington, D.C. and Baltimore; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Adj EPS $1.37

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold TDC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 109.67 million shares or 1.88% less from 111.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 266,365 shares. 189 are held by Synovus Fincl Corp. Comm National Bank & Trust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.01% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 13,702 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Company (Trc) stated it has 2,060 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Group Ltd has 0.01% invested in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 99,243 shares. Valley National Advisers Inc reported 268 shares stake. Morgan Stanley stated it has 78,534 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trustmark Savings Bank Trust Department invested 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). Stevens Cap Lp holds 0.05% or 30,858 shares. Fort Lp invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC). California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 190,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Shelton accumulated 7,958 shares. Us Bankshares De owns 7,544 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) for 1,021 shares.

Analysts await Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 4.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.25 per share. TDC’s profit will be $29.67M for 29.70 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Teradata Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.50% EPS growth.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $347,603 activity.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $19.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ncr Corporation (NYSE:NCR) by 58,772 shares to 546,161 shares, valued at $16.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 35,554 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.59M shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

More notable recent Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Teradata Appoints Scott Brown as Chief Revenue Officer – Business Wire” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Teradata (TDC) Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenues Decline Y/Y – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About (TDC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “3 Reasons The Target Run Isn’t Done – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Disney’s Deal With Target Is Much Ado About Nothing – Motley Fool” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target demands suppliers bear tariff costs – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “How Will Costco and Other Membership Stores Fare in a Recession? – The Motley Fool” published on September 27, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks to Buy Ahead of the Next Market Crash – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $298.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 29,180 shares to 44,967 shares, valued at $3.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,676 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).