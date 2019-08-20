Mitchell Capital Management Co Boosted Electronic Arts (EA) Position by $435,512 as Stock Price Declined; Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) Shareholder Vr Advisory Services LTD Cut Its Position as Share Price Rose

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 47.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 4,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 13,437 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 9,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.33B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $92.73. About 2.61M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $5.60 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS: BLAKE JORGENSEN TO BECOME COO & CFO; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O – FY 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.83 BILLION; 23/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: ‘Battlefield V’ to Launch Oct. 19; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : MKM PARTNERS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $137; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018

Vr Advisory Services Ltd decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (VLRS) by 88.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vr Advisory Services Ltd sold 265,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.37% . The institutional investor held 33,157 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 298,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vr Advisory Services Ltd who had been investing in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $867.18M market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 438,080 shares traded or 48.86% up from the average. Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has risen 31.76% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VLRS News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin:Qualitas Controladora Rtgs Unaffctd On Anncment; 27/03/2018 S&P REVISES CONTROLADORA MABE, S.A. DE C.V. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrdes Controladora Mabe To ‘BBB-‘ Frm ‘BB+’; Outlk Stb

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 21,609 shares. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Rech has 217,423 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Srs Investment Limited Liability owns 2.55 million shares for 5.83% of their portfolio. First Foundation Advisors has 7,659 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.26% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Peoples Fincl Service reported 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Greenwood Assoc Ltd stated it has 0.89% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 117,324 are owned by Bamco Ny. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Srb has 0.07% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Etrade Management Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.13% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 0% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0% stake.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U S Large Cap Etf (SCHX) by 6,045 shares to 45,649 shares, valued at $3.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings by 1,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,760 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Electronic Arts: Get In The Game – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “8 Esports Stocks to Buy for Fun and Profit – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Reports Q1 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Stays On EA’s Sidelines, Still Prefers Peers – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons to Believe in the Contrarian Case for EA Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 650.00% or $0.39 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. VLRS’s profit will be $32.89M for 6.59 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 450.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Huge traffic month for Volaris – Seeking Alpha” on October 05, 2016, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s Shares Plunged 20% Today – The Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volaris Reports May 2019 Traffic Results: 28% Passenger Growth and 88% Load Factor – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Profit Pressure Continues at Volaris: When Can Investors Expect Improvement? – The Motley Fool” published on February 23, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “14 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.