Mitcham Industries Inc. (MIND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) and Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitcham Industries Inc. 4 0.92 N/A -1.50 0.00 Itron Inc. 59 1.25 N/A 1.12 55.26

In table 1 we can see Mitcham Industries Inc. and Itron Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mitcham Industries Inc. and Itron Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -27.3% Itron Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Mitcham Industries Inc.’s current beta is 1.98 and it happens to be 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Itron Inc.’s 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.19 beta.

Liquidity

4.8 and 3.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mitcham Industries Inc. Its rival Itron Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.1 respectively. Mitcham Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Itron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mitcham Industries Inc. and Itron Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Itron Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Itron Inc. is $77.5, which is potential 0.86% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.7% of Mitcham Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Itron Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 8.44% of Mitcham Industries Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Itron Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitcham Industries Inc. -0.72% 6.67% 11.83% 5.05% 6.94% 62.5% Itron Inc. -0.75% -2.52% 18.93% 16.3% 4.2% 31.11%

For the past year Mitcham Industries Inc. was more bullish than Itron Inc.

Summary

Itron Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Mitcham Industries Inc.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules. The company also provides prepayment systems, including smart key, keypad, and smart card communication technologies; advanced systems, such as handheld, mobile, and fixed network collection technologies; smart network technologies; meter data management software; and knowledge application solutions. In addition, it offers installation and software implementation; professional services comprising consulting and analysis; and project management, installation, and post-sale maintenance support services. The company offers its standard metering systems to measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy; advanced metering systems to collect, store, and transmit meter data to handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, radio frequency, cellular, power line carrier, and fixed networks. Itron, Inc. markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.