Mitcham Industries Inc. (MIND)’s Financial Results Comparing With Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Both Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) and Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE:BMI) are each other’s competitor in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitcham Industries Inc. 4 1.01 N/A -1.78 0.00 Badger Meter Inc. 55 3.90 N/A 1.06 49.18

Demonstrates Mitcham Industries Inc. and Badger Meter Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mitcham Industries Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -31.4% Badger Meter Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 7.8%

Risk and Volatility

Mitcham Industries Inc. is 108.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.08 beta. Badger Meter Inc. has a 0.76 beta and it is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mitcham Industries Inc. are 4.9 and 3.4. Competitively, Badger Meter Inc. has 3 and 1.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mitcham Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Badger Meter Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mitcham Industries Inc. and Badger Meter Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Badger Meter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average target price of Badger Meter Inc. is $55, which is potential -5.22% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 72.8% of Mitcham Industries Inc. shares and 90.5% of Badger Meter Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 8.44% of Mitcham Industries Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Badger Meter Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitcham Industries Inc. -5.61% -3.9% -8.64% -7.27% -1.07% 44.53% Badger Meter Inc. -2.57% -8.59% -10.99% 1.12% 20.85% 6.34%

For the past year Mitcham Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Badger Meter Inc.

Summary

Badger Meter Inc. beats Mitcham Industries Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.