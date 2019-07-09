Mitcham Industries Inc. (MINDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC)

We are comparing Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitcham Industries Inc. 24 1.02 N/A -1.78 0.00 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 23 3.26 N/A 1.17 20.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mitcham Industries Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8%

Analyst Ratings

Mitcham Industries Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 12.49%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mitcham Industries Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 95.3% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 2% of Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitcham Industries Inc. 1.83% 0.12% 9.15% 9.15% 7.78% 9.56% Rudolph Technologies Inc. -6.07% 4.31% 6.44% 18.67% -23.65% 19.54%

For the past year Mitcham Industries Inc. has weaker performance than Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Summary

Rudolph Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Mitcham Industries Inc.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.