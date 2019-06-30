Mitcham Industries Inc. (MINDP)’s Financial Results Comparing With MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC)

As Scientific & Technical Instruments businesses, Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) and MTS Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitcham Industries Inc. 24 1.02 N/A -1.78 0.00 MTS Systems Corporation 52 1.27 N/A 1.00 56.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Mitcham Industries Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mitcham Industries Inc. and MTS Systems Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% MTS Systems Corporation 0.00% 9.3% 3.7%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mitcham Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.15% of MTS Systems Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.4% are MTS Systems Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitcham Industries Inc. 1.83% 0.12% 9.15% 9.15% 7.78% 9.56% MTS Systems Corporation -0.8% 1.74% 7.75% 15.54% 6.98% 39.7%

For the past year Mitcham Industries Inc. was less bullish than MTS Systems Corporation.

Summary

MTS Systems Corporation beats Mitcham Industries Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems and sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The companyÂ’s Test segment offers road simulators for durability simulation; tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems; moving road-plane systems and balances for aerodynamics measurements in wind tunnels; service to maintain the equipment; systems for the physical characterization of material properties, including ceramics, composites, and steel; and systems to test durability and performance of implants, prostheses, and other medical and dental materials and devices. It also provides products, systems, and software to perform static and fatigue testing of aircraft and space vehicles; products for blades, bearings, and wind turbines; structural engineering systems, such as static and dynamic testing; and seismic simulation tables to test the design of structures and establish building codes. In addition, this segment offers installation, calibration, maintenance, training, and consulting services, as well as various accessories and spare parts. It serves automobile, truck, motorcycle, motorsports vehicle, construction equipment, agricultural equipment, rail, and off-road vehicle manufacturers and their suppliers, as well as power generation, aerospace, bio-medical, wind energy, oil and gas, structural engineering, and other industries. The companyÂ’s Sensors segment offers position, test, industrial, and system sensors for acceleration, position, vibration, motion, pressure, and force measurement, as well as piezoelectric sensors and components for vibration, pressure, and force measurement. It serves automotive, aerospace, industrial, research and development, and other markets. The company sells its products through direct sales and service organizations, and independent representatives and distributors, as well as through catalogs, Internet, etc. MTS Systems Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.