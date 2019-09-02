Mitcham Industries Inc. (MINDP) and Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) Comparing side by side

Both Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MINDP) and Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitcham Industries Inc. 24 1.00 N/A -1.50 0.00 Fitbit Inc. 5 0.50 N/A -0.75 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mitcham Industries Inc. and Fitbit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Fitbit Inc. 0.00% -26.5% -13.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Mitcham Industries Inc. and Fitbit Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Fitbit Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Fitbit Inc. has a consensus target price of $6, with potential upside of 94.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Mitcham Industries Inc. shares and 72.9% of Fitbit Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Fitbit Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitcham Industries Inc. -1.06% -4.3% -3.31% 4.08% -2.5% 2.79% Fitbit Inc. -3.23% -4.55% -21.79% -31.15% -26.57% -15.49%

For the past year Mitcham Industries Inc. has 2.79% stronger performance while Fitbit Inc. has -15.49% weaker performance.

Summary

Mitcham Industries Inc. beats Fitbit Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Fitbit, Inc. designs and sells connected health and fitness tracking devices. The company offers Fitbit Zip, an entry-level wireless activity tracker that allows users to track daily activity statistics, such as steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; Fitbit One, a clippable wireless tracker, which tracks floors climbed and sleep, as well as daily steps, distance, calories burned, and active minutes; and Fitbit Flex 2, a water-resistant fitness wristband that tracks pool swims comprising laps, duration, and calories burned in the Fitbit App. It also provides Fitbit Alta, a customizable wristband that offers call, text, and calendar notifications when paired with the userÂ’s phone and SmartTrack automatic exercise recognition; Fitbit Charge 2, a wireless heart rate and activity wristband; Fitbit Blaze, a smart fitness watch that provides multi-sport functionality, tracks outdoor cycling activity, and run cues; and Fitbit Surge, a fitness watch that features a GPS watch, heart rate tracker, activity tracker, and smartwatch. In addition, the company offers Aria, a Wi-Fi connected scale that tracks weight, body fat percentage, and BMI. Further, it provides Fitbit Accessories that include bands and frames for Fitbit Blaze; bands for Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Alta, and Fitbit Flex 2; bangles and pendants for Fitbit Flex 2; colored clips for Fitbit One and Fitbit Zip; and device charging cables, wireless sync dongles, band clasps, sleep bands, and Fitbit apparel. It provides its products through consumer electronics and specialty, e-commerce, mass merchant, department store, club, and sporting goods and outdoors retailers; wireless carriers and distributors; and corporate wellness channels, as well as directly worldwide. The company was formerly known as Healthy Metrics Research, Inc. and changed its name to Fitbit, Inc. in October 2007. Fitbit, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.