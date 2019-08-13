Mitcham Industries Inc. (MIND) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

As Scientific & Technical Instruments company, Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Mitcham Industries Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.41% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.44% of Mitcham Industries Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.48% of all Scientific & Technical Instruments companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mitcham Industries Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% -31.40% -27.30% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Earnings & Valuation

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mitcham Industries Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Mitcham Industries Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.17 1.88 2.66

As a group, Scientific & Technical Instruments companies have a potential upside of 41.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mitcham Industries Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitcham Industries Inc. -0.72% 6.67% 11.83% 5.05% 6.94% 62.5% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Mitcham Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Mitcham Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Mitcham Industries Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Mitcham Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mitcham Industries Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Mitcham Industries Inc. is 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.98. Competitively, Mitcham Industries Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.17 which is 16.89% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Mitcham Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.