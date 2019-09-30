Mitcham Industries Inc. (MIND) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) is a company in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Mitcham Industries Inc. has 75.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 66.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Mitcham Industries Inc. has 8.44% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.48% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitcham Industries Inc. 312,162,699.54% -31.40% -27.30% Industry Average 6.76% 12.58% 7.38%

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mitcham Industries Inc. 10.99M 4 0.00 Industry Average 73.71M 1.09B 45.70

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.38 1.67 2.64

The competitors have a potential upside of 93.68%.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitcham Industries Inc. -0.72% 6.67% 11.83% 5.05% 6.94% 62.5% Industry Average 4.18% 7.41% 12.35% 17.59% 23.82% 28.85%

For the past year Mitcham Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Mitcham Industries Inc.’s rivals.

Mitcham Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Mitcham Industries Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.50 and has 2.53 Quick Ratio. Mitcham Industries Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mitcham Industries Inc.’s rivals.

Mitcham Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.98 and its 98.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Mitcham Industries Inc.’s competitors are 16.89% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Mitcham Industries Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.