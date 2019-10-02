Mistras (MG) Share Value Rose While Bernzott Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake by $2.12 Million; As Comcast New (CMCSA) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Guardian Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mistras (MG) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 151,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.74M, up from 1.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mistras for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $451.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 14,328 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 10/04/2018 – Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Mistras Group; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q Rev $187.6M; 07/05/2018 – Mistras Backs 2018 Rev $715M-$730M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING CASH FLOW WILL APPROXIMATE $70 MLN IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MLN AND $83 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 Mistras 4Q EPS 3c; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 132,972 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, down from 140,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.1. About 3.69M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O SAYS NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS COULD BE SOLD TO DISNEY DIS.N AS POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 12/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Federal investigators have requested all communications between two top execs. at American Media Inc. –…; 21/05/2018 – Britain unlikely to investigate Comcast bid for Sky, says minister; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST – PROCEEDS OF LOANS UNDER BOTH CREDIT AGREEMENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE USED FOR PURPOSES OF FINANCING SKY TRANSACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Jesse Rodriguez: NBC News EXCLUSIVE: Feds had a wiretap up on Michael Cohen; details live now on @MSNBC; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 11 investors sold MG shares while 18 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 0.54% less from 15.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 12,749 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Cap Ltd Com has 157,809 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 25,537 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 3,228 shares. California-based California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Hsbc Public Ltd Company reported 11,387 shares. Advisory Ntwk reported 125 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). 48,000 were accumulated by Lapides Asset Mgmt Lc. Blackrock owns 1.18 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru has 220,953 shares. 4,869 were reported by First Mercantile Trust. Broad Run Investment Management Limited Co holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 971,558 shares. Natl Inv Svcs Wi accumulated 38,033 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 1,488 shares.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $830.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,807 shares to 120,158 shares, valued at $16.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $324,193 activity. 2,010 Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) shares with value of $28,080 were bought by DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS. Wolk Jonathan H bought $48,731 worth of stock or 3,546 shares.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45 million and $114.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 47,937 shares to 190,000 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.