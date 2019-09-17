Mistras (MG) Holding Held by Bernzott Capital Advisors; Wal (WMT) Position Increased by Old Second National Bank Of Aurora

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Mistras (MG) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 151,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 2.14M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.74M, up from 1.99M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Mistras for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.15M market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 23,614 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $727.5M; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Rev $187.6M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $726.5M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora increased its stake in Wal (WMT) by 931.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora bought 21,892 shares as the company's stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 24,242 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.68M, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora who had been investing in Wal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $331.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $116.43. About 1.76M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $324,193 activity. $70,200 worth of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) was bought by Stamatakis Manuel N. on Wednesday, May 15. Wolk Jonathan H had bought 3,546 shares worth $48,731.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold MG shares while 18 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 0.54% less from 15.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp owns 100,353 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc reported 102,977 shares stake. Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 59,664 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 300 shares. 211,790 were reported by Geode Mgmt Lc. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) for 21,227 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd owns 125 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 247,147 shares. Legal And General Group Public Ltd Com reported 4,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). 41,436 are owned by Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Com stated it has 157,809 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG).

More notable recent Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "MISTRAS Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:MG – GlobeNewswire" on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is It Time To Consider Buying Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "MISTRAS scoops up pipeline data management provider – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67 million and $830.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,807 shares to 120,158 shares, valued at $16.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Old Second National Bank Of Aurora, which manages about $282.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) by 54,706 shares to 202 shares, valued at $10,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 7,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,060 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).