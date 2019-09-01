Mistras Group (MG) Shareholder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Boosted Its Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Declined While Barry Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $345,760

Barry Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 10.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 37,653 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04 million, down from 41,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.48. About 9.18M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 21/05/2018 – Media Advisory: ExxonMobil Annual Meeting of Shareholders Wednesday May 30, 2018; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 07/05/2018 – Kashagan output to fall in July due to maintenance at Bolashak complex; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Mistras Group Inc. (MG) by 231.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 53,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 76,464 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 23,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Mistras Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $413.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.6. About 72,827 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING CASH FLOW WILL APPROXIMATE $70 MLN IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MLN AND $83 MLN; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q EPS 10c; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $179.8M

Barry Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $681.59M and $319.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 45,885 shares to 53,386 shares, valued at $10.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 53,963 shares in the quarter, for a total of 624,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 73,767 shares to 234,778 shares, valued at $44.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Sponsored Adr Class A by 21,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 275,790 shares, and cut its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZMH).