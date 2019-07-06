Mistras Group (MG) Shareholder Philadelphia Trust Company Decreased Its Holding as Market Value Declined; Bradley Foster & Sargent Has Upped Weyerhaeuser (WY) Stake

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (WY) by 106.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc bought 472,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 916,321 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14M, up from 443,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 2.71 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500.

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Mistras Group Inc (MG) by 79.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 116,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,651 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, down from 146,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Mistras Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $433.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.05. About 28,953 shares traded. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 23.92% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 20C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q EPS 10C; 12/03/2018 Mistras 4Q EPS 3c; 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $726.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold MG shares while 19 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 15.36 million shares or 2.19% more from 15.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MG’s profit will be $5.47M for 19.80 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Mistras Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -733.33% EPS growth.

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 64,780 shares to 92,441 shares, valued at $923,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 41,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Colgate (NYSE:CL).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 insider sales for $810,483 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $70,200 were bought by Stamatakis Manuel N. on Wednesday, May 15. Wolk Jonathan H bought $48,731 worth of stock or 3,546 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $90,886 activity. On Thursday, June 6 the insider Stockfish Devin W bought $119,640.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.