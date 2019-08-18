Mistras Group (MG) Holder Philadelphia Trust Company Cut Stake by $1.51 Million; Tenneco (TEN) Holder Springbok Capital Management Has Increased Its Stake by $532,400 as Stock Value Declined

Springbok Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 463.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springbok Capital Management Llc bought 24,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The hedge fund held 29,419 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, up from 5,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springbok Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $764.70 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 1.04 million shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO-PUT IN PLACE COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING TO FUND DEAL THAT WILL REPLACE EXISTING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES,SOME SENIOR FACILITIES AT FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ENTERED DEBT COMMITMENT LETTER, UNDER WHICH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A. & BARCLAYS BANK HAVE COMMITTED TO PROVIDE $4.9 BLN OF DEBT FINANCING; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE INDEPENDENT COS. W/ PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Inc. 1Q Net Profit Rises 1.7%; Backs 2018 Revenue Outlook; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO WILL BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FOR $5.4B; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO INC – JASON HOLLAR WILL SUCCEED KEN TRAMMELL; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling auto parts maker Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – WILL PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $200 MLN TO ICAHN ENTERPRISES’ AMERICAN ENTERTAINMENT PROPERTIES IF DEAL TERMINATES UNDER SOME CIRCUMSTANCES; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Tenneco’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased its stake in Mistras Group Inc (MG) by 79.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Trust Company sold 116,474 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.01% . The institutional investor held 29,651 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $409,000, down from 146,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Trust Company who had been investing in Mistras Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $446.59M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 127,007 shares traded or 59.75% up from the average. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 25.90% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $177.7M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q ADJ EPS 15C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 1Q EPS 10C; 10/04/2018 – Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Exits Position in Mistras Group; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mistras Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MG); 07/05/2018 – Mistras Backs 2018 Rev $715M-$730M

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. Smith Brandon B. bought $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on Friday, August 9. Shares for $92,600 were bought by LETHAM DENNIS J on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.02% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 46,549 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 2,795 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 241,593 shares. Advsrs Asset Management reported 1,235 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 186,386 shares. Meeder Asset Incorporated owns 1,282 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0.01% or 34,700 shares. 1.14M were reported by State Street Corp. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 30,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth invested in 100 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md invested in 19,118 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 1.74 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 178,525 shares. 36,972 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 1,185 were accumulated by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust.

Springbok Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everi Hldgs Inc by 77,925 shares to 9,497 shares, valued at $100,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (Put) (NYSE:CSX) by 7,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,600 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Philadelphia Trust Company, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 22,835 shares to 75,865 shares, valued at $14.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 30,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).