Mistras Group Inc. (MG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Since Mistras Group Inc. (NYSE:MG) and Nxt-ID Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) are part of the Security & Protection Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mistras Group Inc. 14 0.62 N/A -0.01 0.00 Nxt-ID Inc. 1 0.82 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mistras Group Inc. and Nxt-ID Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mistras Group Inc. 0.00% -0.5% -0.2% Nxt-ID Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Mistras Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.2 and it happens to be 20.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nxt-ID Inc.’s 198.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.98 beta.

Liquidity

Mistras Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nxt-ID Inc. are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. Mistras Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nxt-ID Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mistras Group Inc. and Nxt-ID Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mistras Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nxt-ID Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Mistras Group Inc. has a 243.11% upside potential and an average target price of $55.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.1% of Mistras Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.6% of Nxt-ID Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Mistras Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 38.7%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 13.26% of Nxt-ID Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mistras Group Inc. 0.53% 3.55% 10.01% 4.34% -25.9% 5.42% Nxt-ID Inc. -17.87% -38.79% -43.14% -60.68% -71.78% -32.35%

For the past year Mistras Group Inc. had bullish trend while Nxt-ID Inc. had bearish trend.

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services; International; and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures. The company also offers leak monitoring and detection systems to detect and locate gaseous and liquid leaks in valves, vessels, pipelines, boilers, and tanks; ultrasonic equipment; and digital radiographic systems to solve specific industrial problems. In addition, it provides technology solutions, such as Acoustic Combustion Turbine Monitoring System, an on-line system to detect stator blade cracks in gas turbines; TANKPAC for tank inspections; POWERPAC for monitoring discharges in critical power grid transformers; and AMS boiler tube leak detection and location monitoring systems. Further, the company offers Plant Condition Monitoring Software and Systems, an enterprise software that allows its customers to collect, store, and analysis data; Advanced Data Analysis Pattern Recognition and Neural Networks Software, which enables AE experts to develop automated remote monitoring systems; and Loose Parts Monitoring Software program to monitor, detect, and evaluate metallic loose parts in nuclear reactor coolant systems. Additionally, it provides professional engineering and on-line monitoring services. The company serves oil and gas, power generation, public infrastructure, chemicals, commercial aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceutical/biotechnology, and food processing industries, as well as research and engineering institutions. Mistras Group, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.

Nxt-ID, Inc., a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, finance, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers World Ventures SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, a travel company with approximately 500,000 members; and develops NXT SmartPay, a standalone solution with the ability to make payments on various devices through magnetic stripes, as well as through interaction with a terminal through EMC, near field communication (NFC), or barcode functionality. The company also provides Wi-Mag, an antenna and payment technology solution that is embedded in a mobile device to make wireless payments at various point-of sale terminals, which do not require NFC or EMV; and IoT Stamp, a connected electronics module that fits within various devices, including smartcards or watch bands. In addition, it offers monitored and non-monitored personal emergency response systems. Further, the company engages in developing MobileBio VoiceMatch, a method of recognizing speakers and specific words through multi-factor recognition; and facial recognition products, such as 3D FaceMatch and 3D SketchArtist for access control, law enforcement, and travel and immigration. It intends to serve companies, individuals, law enforcement, the defense industry, and the U.S. Department of Defense. Nxt-ID, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Melbourne, Florida.