Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) Touches $16.32 Formed H&S; Citadel Advisors Trimmed Nordson (Call) (NDSN) Position

Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) formed inverse H&S with $16.97 target or 4.00% above today’s $16.32 share price. Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) has $468.30M valuation. It closed at $16.32 lastly. It is up 25.90% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 12/03/2018 – Mistras Sees FY18 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPLETED INITIAL ASSESSMENT OF 2017 TAX REFORM ACT; EXPECTS ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE BETWEEN 30% TO 32% FOR 2018; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – IN 2018, ADJUSTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 22% TO 30% OVER 2017, TO BETWEEN $78 MLN AND $83 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – EXPECTS THAT OPERATING CASH FLOW WILL APPROXIMATE $70 MLN IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Mistras Backs 2018 Rev $715M-$730M; 07/05/2018 – Mistras 1Q Rev $187.6M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $726.5M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $726.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Citadel Advisors Llc decreased Nordson Corp (Call) (NDSN) stake by 37.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Citadel Advisors Llc sold 7,200 shares as Nordson Corp (Call) (NDSN)’s stock declined 1.82%. The Citadel Advisors Llc holds 12,100 shares with $1.71 million value, down from 19,300 last quarter. Nordson Corp (Call) now has $8.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $144.27. About 61,263 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – Nordson MARCH Receives Vision and Innovation Awards at NEPCON China for its RollVlA Self-contained Vacuum Plasma System; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 03/04/2018 – New xQR41V Needle Valve from Nordson EFD is Next Generation Dispensing Technology; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 23/05/2018 – NORDSON – ENTERED AMENDMENT TO CO’S $705 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DUE DATE OF $200 MLN TRANCHE TO SEPT. 30, 2021 – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award

Citadel Advisors Llc increased Tivity Health Inc stake by 293,818 shares to 315,618 valued at $5.19 million in 2019Q2. It also upped James Riv Group Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) stake by 52,229 shares and now owns 90,802 shares. Waste Connections Inc (Call) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold NDSN shares while 74 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 38.95 million shares or 0.12% less from 39.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Incorporated has 3 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.04% or 62,023 shares. Eagle Asset Management stated it has 17,296 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fifth Third Financial Bank owns 0% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 260 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Limited Co accumulated 8,820 shares. Bank reported 0.01% stake. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 814,928 shares. 17 were reported by Reilly. Fuller Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 225 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise stated it has 437,638 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Skylands Cap Ltd Company holds 775 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Fmr invested 0% in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN). Moreover, Commonwealth Retail Bank Of has 0.11% invested in Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) for 83,418 shares. Charles Schwab reported 0.02% stake.

Analysts await Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report earnings on December, 11. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 26.39% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.44 per share. NDSN’s profit will be $104.63 million for 19.82 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by Nordson Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 11 investors sold Mistras Group, Inc. shares while 18 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 15.28 million shares or 0.54% less from 15.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan owns 36,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company invested in 42,830 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial has 10,919 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability holds 25,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 34,500 were accumulated by Swiss Fincl Bank. 2.14 million are owned by Bernzott Cap. Rhumbline Advisers reported 25,537 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 300 shares stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt reported 102,977 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Ontario – Canada-based Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 15,540 shares. Advisory Serv Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG). Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 21,227 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 46.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.15 per share. MG’s profit will be $6.31M for 18.55 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Mistras Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $324,193 activity. The insider Stamatakis Manuel N. bought $70,200. DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS also bought $13,850 worth of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) shares. Wolk Jonathan H had bought 3,546 shares worth $48,731 on Wednesday, June 5.