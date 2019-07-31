Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) EPS Estimated At $0.19; Last Week National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Health Investors had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by BMO Capital Markets. See National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $0.21 EPS. MG’s profit would be $5.44 million giving it 19.82 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Mistras Group, Inc.’s analysts see -733.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 169,533 shares traded or 113.70% up from the average. Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has declined 23.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MG News: 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $726.5M; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q EPS 3C; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $726.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 Mistras 4Q EPS 3c; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC – COMPANY’S 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP INC MG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $715 MLN TO $730 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Mistras 4Q Adj EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP SEES FY REV. $715M TO $730.0M, EST. $727.5M; 07/05/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP KEEPS 2018 GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 12/03/2018 – MISTRAS GROUP 4Q REV. $187.6M, EST. $179.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.

Mistras Group, Inc. provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $431.41 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It currently has negative earnings. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, makes, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

Among 3 analysts covering Mistras Group (NYSE:MG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mistras Group had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Sidoti given on Tuesday, March 12. The stock of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity.

More notable recent Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Three Years Ago Are Now Down 41% – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Grows Seat Business With New Ohio Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Why Americans Are Bullish on Canada’s Magna (TSX:MG) Stock – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories announces the launch of Pregabalin Capsules in the U.S. Market – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $810,483 activity. DEBENEDICTIS NICHOLAS also bought $28,080 worth of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) shares. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $66,250 was made by Stamatakis Manuel N. on Monday, May 13. Another trade for 3,546 shares valued at $48,731 was bought by Wolk Jonathan H.

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medical Properties Trust: Another Strong Buy Pick Revealed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Insurancenewsnet.com published: “NHI Invests $7.6 Million for Assisted Living Community in Colorado – Insurance News Net” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is National Health Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:NHI) 5.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.45, from 1.59 in 2018Q4.

National Health Investors Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $3.46 billion. It invests in the real estate markets of United States. It has a 22.38 P/E ratio. The firm invests in the health care properties primarily in the long-term care and senior housing industries.