Mistras Group, Inc. (MG) Analysts See $0.19 EPS; Last Week PACCAR (PCAR) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PACCAR had 9 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Friday, May 31 by Evercore. Loop Capital downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Tuesday, July 2 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Mixed” rating by OTR Global on Thursday, January 24. See PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) to report $0.19 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter's $0.21 EPS. MG's profit would be $5.47 million giving it 19.51 P/E if the $0.19 EPS is correct. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Mistras Group, Inc.'s analysts see -733.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.83.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.78. About 1.02M shares traded. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500.

PACCAR Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.52 billion. It operates in three divisions: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. It has a 10.73 P/E ratio. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Among 3 analysts covering Mistras Group (NYSE:MG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mistras Group had 7 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Sidoti on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy”.