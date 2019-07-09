Misonix Inc. (MSON)’s Financial Results Comparing With ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)

Both Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) compete on a level playing field in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 20 6.34 N/A -0.36 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 5 4.78 N/A -15.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Misonix Inc. and ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0.00% 0% -148.2%

Volatility and Risk

Misonix Inc. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.25 beta. In other hand, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has beta of 1.59 which is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Misonix Inc. are 3.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Misonix Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Misonix Inc. and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Misonix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ReWalk Robotics Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus price target and a 82.93% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Misonix Inc. and ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 15.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Misonix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12.06% of ReWalk Robotics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. 10.47% 3.96% 5.78% 18.07% 65.9% 21.24% ReWalk Robotics Ltd. -19.53% -19.53% -67.62% -83.77% -89.64% -37.51%

For the past year Misonix Inc. had bullish trend while ReWalk Robotics Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Misonix Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.