Misonix Inc. (MSON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 21 4.46 N/A -0.77 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 7 1.80 N/A -13.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Misonix Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Misonix Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -23.1% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.7 and 2.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Misonix Inc. Its rival Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.5 respectively. Misonix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Misonix Inc. and Obalon Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Misonix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Obalon Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -30.56% and its average target price is $1.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.6% of Misonix Inc. shares and 43.1% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc. shares. Misonix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11% of Obalon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22% Obalon Therapeutics Inc. -9.11% -27.07% 19.51% -69.41% -68.67% -74.88%

For the past year Misonix Inc. had bullish trend while Obalon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Misonix Inc. beats Obalon Therapeutics Inc.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight people by facilitating weight loss. It offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.