Misonix Inc. (MSON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) compete with each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 21 5.11 N/A -0.77 0.00 Neovasc Inc. 5 10.90 N/A -25.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Misonix Inc. and Neovasc Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Misonix Inc. and Neovasc Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -23.1% Neovasc Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.6% of Misonix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.64% of Neovasc Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Misonix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.84% are Neovasc Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22% Neovasc Inc. -7.14% -42.47% -44.68% -63.78% -91.9% -54.73%

For the past year Misonix Inc. has 48.22% stronger performance while Neovasc Inc. has -54.73% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Misonix Inc. beats Neovasc Inc.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch biological tissue products that are used as components in third-party medical products, such as transcatheter heart valves for industry partners and other customers. In addition, it offers consulting and original equipment manufacturing services to other medical device companies. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.