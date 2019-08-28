Misonix Inc. (MSON)’s Financial Results Comparing With Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and Myomo Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 21 5.00 N/A -0.77 0.00 Myomo Inc. 1 4.04 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Misonix Inc. and Myomo Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Misonix Inc. and Myomo Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -23.1% Myomo Inc. 0.00% -116.3% -97.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Misonix Inc. is 3.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.6. The Current Ratio of rival Myomo Inc. is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Myomo Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Misonix Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.6% of Misonix Inc. shares and 12% of Myomo Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Misonix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 7% are Myomo Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22% Myomo Inc. 11.57% 16.72% -31.15% -50.59% -63.48% -41.67%

For the past year Misonix Inc. had bullish trend while Myomo Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Misonix Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Myomo Inc.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

Myomo, Inc., a commercial stage medical robotics Company, provides expanded mobility solutions for patients suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis in the United States. The company develops and markets MyoPro, a myoelectric elbow/wrist/hand orthosis that supports an impaired hands and arms of individuals due to a brachial plexus injury, stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, and other upper limb neuromuscular deficits. Myomo, Inc. and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.