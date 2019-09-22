Misonix Inc. (MSON)’s Financial Results Comparing With AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

This is a contrast between Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Medical Appliances & Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 21 4.74 N/A -0.77 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 19 5.78 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Misonix Inc. and AxoGen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Misonix Inc. and AxoGen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -23.1% AxoGen Inc. 0.00% -17.9% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

Misonix Inc. has a 0.01 beta, while its volatility is 99.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AxoGen Inc. on the other hand, has 0.15 beta which makes it 85.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Misonix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, AxoGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 and has 8 Quick Ratio. AxoGen Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Misonix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Misonix Inc. and AxoGen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Misonix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AxoGen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AxoGen Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 97.88% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Misonix Inc. and AxoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.6% and 87.4% respectively. Misonix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of AxoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. -2.18% -11.98% 39.92% 20.76% 40.83% 48.22% AxoGen Inc. 3.27% -9.74% -24.93% 10.51% -60.31% -11.99%

For the past year Misonix Inc. had bullish trend while AxoGen Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

AxoGen Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Misonix Inc.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

AxoGen, Inc. provides surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The companyÂ’s surgical nerve repair solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect injured peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments. Its solutions also comprise Avive Soft Tissue Membrane, a minimally processed human umbilical cord membrane that is used as a resorbable soft tissue covering to separate tissues and modulate inflammation in the surgical bed. In addition, the company offers AcroVal neurosensory and motor testing system, which consists of AcroGrip for use in hand grip strength measurement; AcroPinch for measuring pinch strength; and Pressure-Specified Sensory Device, a somatosensory evaluation and measurement device. Further, it provides AxoTouch two point discriminator, a tool that is used for measuring the innervation density of surface area of the skin. The company provides its products to hospitals, surgery centers, and military hospitals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other European countries, and internationally. AxoGen, Inc. is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.