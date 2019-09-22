Misonix, Inc. (MSON) Reaches $19.08 After 3.00% Up Move; Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund (GFY)’s Sentiment Is 0.5

The stock of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.86% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 53,141 shares traded. Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) has risen 40.83% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MSON News: 07/05/2018 – Misonix Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue; 22/04/2018 DJ Misonix Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSON); 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q Rev $12.4M; 07/05/2018 – Misonix 3Q EPS 23c; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC QTRLY SHR $0.23; 07/05/2018 – MISONIX INC – INCREASING TOTAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING JUNE 30, 2018 TO BETWEEN $35 MLN AND $36 MLNThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $184.11M company. It was reported on Sep, 22 by Barchart.com. We have $19.65 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MSON worth $5.52 million more.

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc (GFY) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.25, from 0.75 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 5 funds opened new or increased positions, while 10 sold and reduced equity positions in Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. The funds in our database now own: 1.51 million shares, down from 1.62 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 8 Increased: 3 New Position: 2.

More notable recent Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Misonix Inc (MSON) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Share Price Is Up 363% And Shareholders Are Delighted – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Loss-Making Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Expected To Breakeven – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “SEC Investigation of Misonix, Inc. Ends With No Action – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Misonix Announces CE Mark Approval for Nexus – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $184.11 million. The firm offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $24,436 activity. Another trade for 90 shares valued at $2,260 was made by Klugewicz Sharon W on Thursday, June 13. 500 shares valued at $11,787 were bought by Dwyer Joseph P on Tuesday, June 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.54, from 2.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold Misonix, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 2.62 million shares or 52.23% more from 1.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). Intl Group Inc accumulated 0% or 4,677 shares. 102,733 were reported by Essex Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company has 1,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Mellon holds 0% of its portfolio in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) for 17,522 shares. Ameritas Invest Prns owns 649 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Comm Ltd reported 0.05% stake. Frontier Invest Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). Manatuck Hill Prns Limited Liability Corp accumulated 11,900 shares. 336,146 are held by Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). 28,010 are held by Wesbanco Bank. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 61,072 shares in its portfolio. Geode Llc has 0% invested in Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 6,165 shares or 0% of the stock.

It closed at $16.22 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Western ASet Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. for 1.28 million shares. Shaker Financial Services Llc owns 24,500 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.02% invested in the company for 14,224 shares. The Arkansas-based Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.02% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,553 shares.

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The company has market cap of $75.72 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. It has a 38.44 P/E ratio. Ltd.