Misonix Inc. (MSON) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Comparison side by side

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 20 5.55 N/A -0.36 0.00 Stryker Corporation 188 5.60 N/A 5.17 35.93

Table 1 demonstrates Misonix Inc. and Stryker Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stryker Corporation 0.00% 33% 14.6%

Volatility and Risk

Misonix Inc. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.25 beta. Stryker Corporation has a 0.83 beta and it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Misonix Inc. Its rival Stryker Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.1 and 1.3 respectively. Misonix Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stryker Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Misonix Inc. and Stryker Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Misonix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stryker Corporation 0 1 11 2.92

Meanwhile, Stryker Corporation’s average price target is $210.17, while its potential upside is 1.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Misonix Inc. and Stryker Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 76%. Misonix Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Stryker Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. 10.47% 3.96% 5.78% 18.07% 65.9% 21.24% Stryker Corporation -1.27% -4.01% 0.21% 8.42% 9.77% 18.45%

For the past year Misonix Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Stryker Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Stryker Corporation beats Misonix Inc.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

Stryker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics; MedSurg; and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment offers implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment provides surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, and reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, as well as other medical devices for use in various medical specialties. The Neurotechnology and Spine segment offers neurosurgical and neurovascular devices that include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, including synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; and minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. This segment also provides spinal implant products, which consists of cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems for use in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The company markets and sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned sales subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 100 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.