Misonix Inc. (MSON) and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Contrasting side by side

Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) compete against each other in the Medical Appliances & Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 20 6.20 N/A -0.36 0.00 LivaNova PLC 82 3.24 N/A -4.36 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% LivaNova PLC 0.00% -13.3% -8.4%

Volatility & Risk

Misonix Inc. is 75.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.25. LivaNova PLC’s 0.46 beta is the reason why it is 54.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Misonix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. On the competitive side is, LivaNova PLC which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Misonix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to LivaNova PLC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Misonix Inc. and LivaNova PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 99.1%. Misonix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of LivaNova PLC’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. 10.47% 3.96% 5.78% 18.07% 65.9% 21.24% LivaNova PLC 0.75% 3.96% -23.29% -39.05% -14.76% -20.84%

For the past year Misonix Inc. had bullish trend while LivaNova PLC had bearish trend.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Neuromodulation, Cardiac Surgery, and Cardiac Rhythm Management. The Neuromodulation segment designs, develops, and markets vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) therapy system, an implantable device for the treatment of drug-resistant epilepsy and treatment-resistant depression, as well as develops transcutaneous VNS devices. This segment serves neurologists, neurosurgeons, ENT surgeons, hospitals and healthcare systems, and government health departments. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiovascular surgery products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves primarily for perfusionists and cardiac surgeons. The Cardiac Rhythm Management segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for the diagnosis, treatment, and management of heart rhythm disorders and heart failures. This segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, cardiac resynchronization therapy devices, and patient management tools primarily for electrophysiologists, implanting cardiologists, heart failure specialists, and cardiac surgeons. This segment also develops VITARIA systems for the treatment of heart failure. The company sells its products through direct sales representatives and independent distributors. LivaNova PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.