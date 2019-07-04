Misonix Inc. (MSON) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) Comparison side by side

Both Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 19 6.18 N/A -0.36 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 175 10.19 N/A 3.75 47.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Misonix Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 13.6%

Volatility and Risk

Misonix Inc. has a 0.25 beta, while its volatility is 75.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

Misonix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.7 and has 2.7 Quick Ratio. Misonix Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Misonix Inc. and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Misonix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation 2 3 9 2.64

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $189.86 consensus price target and a 1.31% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.8% of Misonix Inc. shares and 86.9% of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares. 0.1% are Misonix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. 10.47% 3.96% 5.78% 18.07% 65.9% 21.24% Edwards Lifesciences Corporation -0.29% -6.33% 0.58% 15.71% 28.39% 15.72%

For the past year Misonix Inc. was more bullish than Edwards Lifesciences Corporation.

Summary

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation beats Misonix Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients worldwide. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and their delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves. The company also provides surgical heart valve therapy products, such as pericardial valves for aortic and mitral replacement, and minimally invasive aortic heart valve system; and tissue heart valves and repair products, which are used to replace or repair a patientÂ’s diseased or defective heart valve. In addition, it produces pericardial valves from biologically inert animal tissue; and provides heart valve repair therapies, including annuloplasty rings and systems. Further, the company offers critical care products, such as hemodynamic monitoring systems to measure a patientÂ’s heart function in surgical and intensive care settings; pulmonary artery catheters; and Oximetry Central Venous Catheters for continuous measurement of central venous oxygen saturation. Additionally, its critical care products include disposable pressure monitoring devices and closed blood sampling systems to protect patients and clinicians from infection; and peripheral vascular products used to treat endolumenal occlusive disease, such as embolectomy catheters for removing blood clots from peripheral blood vessels. The company distributes its products through direct sales force and independent distributors. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.