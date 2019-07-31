Misonix Inc. (MSON) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) Comparing side by side

Both Misonix Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) and Avedro Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDR) are Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Misonix Inc. 21 6.06 N/A -0.36 0.00 Avedro Inc. 16 10.09 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Misonix Inc. and Avedro Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Misonix Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avedro Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Misonix Inc. is 2.8 while its Current Ratio is 3.8. Meanwhile, Avedro Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Misonix Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Avedro Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Misonix Inc. and Avedro Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Misonix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Avedro Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Avedro Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 8.34%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Misonix Inc. and Avedro Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.8% and 59.3%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Misonix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Avedro Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Misonix Inc. 10.47% 3.96% 5.78% 18.07% 65.9% 21.24% Avedro Inc. 35.46% 46.74% 0% 0% 0% 44.83%

For the past year Misonix Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Avedro Inc.

Misonix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets therapeutic ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells, as well as other medical devices. Its products are used in various clinical specialties, such as neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, plastic surgery, wounds, and maxillo-facial applications. The company sells its products through sales representatives and distributors. Misonix, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.