Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 4.41M 0.00 0.00 Vaccinex Inc. 6 0.00 3.05M -2.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 39,410,187.67% 0% 0% Vaccinex Inc. 49,755,301.79% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Vaccinex Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$27.33 is Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 160.53%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vaccinex Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 1.6%. Insiders held roughly 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Vaccinex Inc.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Vaccinex Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.