Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

We are contrasting Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|99
|2.25
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|1
|4
|3
|2.38
United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $127.67 consensus target price and a 62.89% potential upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Insiders held 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-3.5%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.27%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation.
