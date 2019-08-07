Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

We are contrasting Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 99 2.25 N/A -3.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 7.6 while its Current Ratio is 7.6. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 7.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

United Therapeutics Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $127.67 consensus target price and a 62.89% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held 11% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while United Therapeutics Corporation has -27.24% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats United Therapeutics Corporation.