Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM)’s Financial Results Comparing With Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

We will be contrasting the differences between Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Moderna Inc. 18 55.23 N/A -1.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 7.6 and 7.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Moderna Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Moderna Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 193.56% and an $27.33 average target price. On the other hand, Moderna Inc.’s potential upside is 124.97% and its average target price is $40. The information presented earlier suggests that Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Moderna Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Moderna Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 42.4% respectively. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 26.31% of Moderna Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.5% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.27% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.27% stronger performance while Moderna Inc. has -14.21% weaker performance.

Summary

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc.

